Home / India News / India reports 106 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 2,067

India reports 106 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 2,067

India has recorded 106 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 2,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India reports 106 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 2,067

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has recorded 106 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 2,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,893 with one death being reported from Chhattisgarh in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,186).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said,

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,226 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

India reports 131 new Covid-19 infections; active cases decline to 3,408

India logs 240 new Covid-19 cases, active infections rise to 2,335

India logs 283 new Covid-19 infections, active cases climb to 2,525

India logs 324 new Covid infections, active cases in country rise to 2,791

India logs 326 new Covid-19 infections, active cases cross 3,000-mark

Defence min to take up deal for acquiring MQ-9 Reaper armed drones from US

Fire breaks out at Kolkata airport counter, no casualties reported

India planning to seek easier entry for dentists, nurses, CAs into the UAE

Cyclone Biparjoy to make landfall in Gujarat today: 10 things you must know

Airports Authority of India begins probe into Kolkata airport fire

Topics :CoronavirusIndiaDeath toll

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story