Home / India News / India reports 120 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 2,148

India reports 120 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 2,148

The death toll stood at 5,31,892, the data updated at 8 am stated

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India reports 120 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 2,148

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has recorded 120 new coronavirus infections, while

the active cases have decreased to 2,148 from 2,248, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll stood at 5,31,892, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,080).

The national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,040 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

Magnolia tree bark compound inhibits Covid-19 reproduction: Study

India logs 142 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decrease to 2,450

India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294

India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670

India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554

Agency probes bribery claim in toxic syrup tests killing children in Gambia

NEET UG is only the first hurdle in a long race for aspiring doctors

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Twitter following tops 25 mn mark

Kejriwal announces 'One Time Settlement Scheme' for pending water bills

Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

Topics :CoronaviruscoronaCoronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story