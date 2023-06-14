NEET UG is only the first hurdle in a long race for aspiring doctors

Last year, for instance, the exam was delayed from its May schedule. Aspirants alleged that a centre in Rajasthan allowed students to write the exam without taking their biometrics. Elsewhere in Rajasthan, students alleged they were made to write the paper twice on account of a mix-up in the question paper for Hindi and English medium aspirants.

The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was declared on Tuesday evening. This time, 2.08 million students had taken the test – 25o,000 more than last year. Cracking NEET, an entrance exam for undergraduate students who wish to pursue medical, dental and AYUSH courses in government and private medical colleges, isn’t easy. Add to that the glitches and other preventable issues that mar the process.