India reports 288 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 3,925

India has logged 288 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 3,925 from 4,222, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,872 with two deaths which includes one fatality reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,876)



The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,55,079 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.