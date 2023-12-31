Home / India News / India reports 841 new Covid-19 infections, active caseload at 4,309

India reports 841 new Covid-19 infections, active caseload at 4,309

India has logged 841 new cases of COVID-19, the highest in 227 days, while the number of active cases of the infection have been recorded at 4,309, the health ministry said on Sunday.

India had recorded 865 new days on May 19 | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
Three new fatalities due to Covid-- one each from Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar -- have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

India had recorded 865 new days on May 19.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 45 million people getting infected and over 530,000 deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 44 million with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

According to the website, 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

Topics :CoronavirusDeath tollCoronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

