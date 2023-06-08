Home / India News / India-Russia strategic partnership growing stronger: Russian Envoy Alipov

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said that the 'special Russia-India strategic partnership' has shown strength and is 'growing stronger as ever''

Jun 08 2023
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said that the 'special Russia-India strategic partnership' has shown strength and is 'growing stronger as ever''.

"There have been lies about Russia on a daily basis and on a global scale. Efforts are being made to disrupt Russia - India relations," Envoy Alipov said during the state reception hosted in the national capital that was dedicated to the National Day of the Russian Federation.

Lauding the 'special Russia - India strategic partnership', the envoy said, "The indispensable truth however is- the special Russia-India strategic partnership has shown strength and we keep growing stronger than ever".

From the Indian side, Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh attended the event along with other senior officials of the government of India.

Ambassadors and military attaches of other countries were also present on the occasion. During the celebrations, Ratheesh Nair, Honorary Consul of Russia in Trivandrum was awarded the 'Order of Friendship' in recognition of his exceptional work in the promotion of Russia-India bilateral ties.

Ambassador Alipov also underscored the commitment to "enriching achievements of the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership" while also highlighting Nair's considerable contribution to the promotion of bilateral ties.

The Moscow Cossack Choir's performance with Russian folk songs and rousing dances, supported by the Government of Moscow, became a bright decoration of the evening that ended with festive fireworks.

