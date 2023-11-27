Home / India News / India, S Africa, Egypt introduces paper on WTO dispute settlement reform

India, S Africa, Egypt introduces paper on WTO dispute settlement reform

The paper - Reflections on the Reform of the WTO Dispute Settlement System - was introduced in a meeting of the body in Geneva

Press Trust of India New Delhi
WTO's dispute settlement body (DSB) is one of the important arms of the 164-member Geneva-based body. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India, South Africa and Egypt have introduced a paper regarding ongoing discussions on the reforms of the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) dispute settlement body, an official said.

The paper - Reflections on the Reform of the WTO Dispute Settlement System - was introduced in a meeting of the body in Geneva.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the meeting, "India took the floor to introduce the joint communication from Egypt, India and South Africa," the Geneva-based official said, without disclosing details of the paper.

It was circulated among the WTO members on November 24.

The introduction of the paper assumes significance as India is batting for starting formal negotiations by WTO members to reform the dispute settlement body, as the present informal deliberations are creating hindrances for several nations to participate in the talks.

WTO's dispute settlement body (DSB) is one of the important arms of the 164-member Geneva-based body. Besides monitoring global exports and import-related rules, it adjudicates trade disputes between the member countries.

There are two main ways to settle a dispute once a complaint is filed in the WTO - the countries find a mutually agreed solution, particularly during the phase of bilateral consultations; and through adjudication which includes ruling by a panel and if not satisfied, challenging that ruling at the appellate body.

The smooth functioning of the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism hit a roadblock when the US blocked appointments of members in the appellate body (AB). Though the AB stopped functioning on December 10, 2019, the panels are still working.

Since December 2019, over 20 appeals have been filed in the AB.

Also Read

India calls for formal talks on WTO's dispute settlement body reforms

India in bilateral talks with Brazil to resolve sugar dispute at WTO

India, Brazil begin talks to resolve sugar related trade dispute at WTO

Opaque WTO dispute talks a concern for India, South Africa, and Egypt

Dispute settlement reform, agri, e-commerce discussed at 2-day WTO meet

Delhi airport operations affected due to rain, 16 flights diverted

Delhi Jal Board contractors association on strike over non-payment of dues

Bengaluru suburban railway project to start soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Pray for trapped workers, appeals PM Modi

Investors need not be jittery; Modi coming back with majority: Sitharaman

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :World Trade OrganizationIndia-South AfricaEgypt

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story