India's fight against climate change will unite the whole world: Om Birla

Birla said he is hopeful that proposed "P20" summit in the near future would see purposeful dialogue on the relevance of parliamentary governance, democratic values and serve to benefit entire world

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
India's fight against climate change will unite the entire world, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told a Danish parliamentary delegation on Tuesday.

Birla also said he is hopeful that the proposed "P20" summit in the near future would see purposeful dialogue on the relevance of parliamentary governance and democratic values and serve to benefit the entire world.

Members of the Danish Parliamentary Committee for European Affairs, led by its chairman Niels Fleming Hansen, called on the speaker at the Parliament House.

Interacting with the members of the delegation, Birla laid emphasis on regular parliamentary exchanges between India and Denmark. He suggested that a regular process of dialogue should be developed between the two countries to ensure that both the parliaments can learn from each other and share best practices.

According to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla referred to the Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark signed in September 2020, noting that it has improved coordination between the two countries.

The speaker informed the delegation that India has assumed the presidency of G20 with the motto "One Earth, One Family, One Future" and its fight against climate change will unite the entire world as one family.

He hoped that Denmark and India's commitment to democratic values would lead to a stronger partnership in international fora.

Birla said India would also organise the P20 summit in the near future on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which would be attended by the presiding officers of the parliaments of other invited nations, in addition to the G20 countries.

He hoped that the summit will see purposeful dialogue on the relevance of parliamentary governance and democratic values, which would serve to benefit the entire world.

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

