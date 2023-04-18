Home / India News / PM Modi to address civil servants on Civil Services Day, April 21

PM Modi to address civil servants on Civil Services Day, April 21

During the event, Modi will confer the "Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration" as well

New Delhi
PM Modi to address civil servants on Civil Services Day, April 21

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the occasion of the Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address civil servants here on April 21, his office said on Tuesday.

Noting that Modi has constantly appreciated the contribution of civil servants towards nation-building and encouraged them to work even harder, the statement said the programme will serve as an apt platform for him to "motivate and inspire" bureaucrats from across the country so that they keep serving the nation with the same zeal, especially during this crucial phase of 'Amrit Kaal'.

During the event, Modi will confer the "Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration" as well.

The awards have been instituted with a view to recognise the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and organisations of the central and state governments for the welfare of common citizens.

Exemplary work done in four identified priority programmes will be given awards.

These are: Promoting Swachh Jal through Har Ghar Jal yojana; Promoting Swasth Bharat through health and wellness centres; Promoting quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment through Samagra Shiksha; Holistic development through aspirational district programme - overall progress with special focus on saturation approach.

Eight awards for these four identified programmes will be given while seven awards shall be for innovations.

Topics :Narendra ModiCivil Services Daycivil servants

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Also Read

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

Former civil servants condemn Rijiju's remarks on judiciary in open letter

Women's Entrepreneurship Day: 5 women who are breaking the glass ceiling

Int'l Women's Day: Participation in gaming rising but still long way to go

Netanyahu, Modi discuss ways to bolster important ties: Israeli PMO

Economic cost of heat waves higher in India than the rest of the world

Mansukh Mandaviya visits Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre in Goa

Temperatures soar this summer but Delhi's heat action plan not ready yet

Every two days, someone gets killed in police firing or encounter in India

UK taking Indian mission's security 'extremely seriously', Parliament told

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story