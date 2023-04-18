PM Modi to address civil servants on Civil Services Day, April 21

On the occasion of the Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address civil servants here on April 21, his office said on Tuesday.

Noting that Modi has constantly appreciated the contribution of civil servants towards nation-building and encouraged them to work even harder, the statement said the programme will serve as an apt platform for him to "motivate and inspire" bureaucrats from across the country so that they keep serving the nation with the same zeal, especially during this crucial phase of 'Amrit Kaal'.

During the event, Modi will confer the "Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration" as well.

The awards have been instituted with a view to recognise the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and organisations of the central and state governments for the welfare of common citizens.

Exemplary work done in four identified priority programmes will be given awards.

These are: Promoting Swachh Jal through Har Ghar Jal yojana; Promoting Swasth Bharat through health and wellness centres; Promoting quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment through Samagra Shiksha; Holistic development through aspirational district programme - overall progress with special focus on saturation approach.

Eight awards for these four identified programmes will be given while seven awards shall be for innovations.