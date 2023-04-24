India's first elevated cross taxiway to be operational this year in Delhi

India's first elevated cross taxiway (ECT) is expected to become operational this year and the date for its opening will be decided after clearances from relevant aviation security agencies.

Top officials of aviation security agencies visited the site recently and gave their advice and suggestions to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on the security aspects.

"Top officials from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Delhi Police, DIAL and other stakeholders visited the site recently," an official told ANI.

DIAL officials said they have almost completed civil work for the elevated taxiway.

"We are waiting for security clearance. If everything goes on track, then it is expected to start from September this year," a DIAL source told ANI.

Elevated cross taxiway would help to enhance the passenger experience and people driving through the area will also have a unique experience as they will see planes taxiing above them. The distance an aircraft has to cover after landing will also be reduced.

Only a few airports in the world have such elevated taxiways.