India's first Gati Shakti Research Chair to be established at IIM-Shillong

The Chair will contribute towards high-quality academic research on multimodal logistics with a North-East focus

IIM Shillong hosted a conclave on 'Connecting India’s North-East with the World', attended by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways as Chief Guest
Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 4:09 PM IST
The country’s first 'Gati Shakti Research Chair' will be established at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has collaborated with IIM-Shillong to set up India’s first ‘Gati Shakti Research Chair’. This initiative aims to discuss the multimodal logistics development strategy focused on connecting the North Eastern Region (NER) with wider national and international regions to fortify the local economy.

Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “The spirit of team India is that everyone is integrated and working towards Visshrit Bharat. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, connectivity has emerged as a cornerstone for positioning the Northeast as India's growth engine.”

“Over the past eight years, numerous long-standing projects have been successfully completed, with a particular emphasis on enhancing connectivity through waterways in addition to road, rail, and air routes,” the minister said.

He further mentioned, “India is fortunate to have the maximum number of youths below 35 years of age, which is a sign of a powerful nation, and students from institutions like IIMs have responsibilities to work and contribute to the nation.”

“The North Eastern Region, with its over 4,500 kilometres of international borders shared with Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, and Myanmar, holds significant strategic and economic importance. Leveraging its strategic position as the gateway to the further east, the NER has long attracted the attention of traders, with the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers serving as vital transportation arteries for goods destined for the Kolkata port through Bengal,” he added.

Atul Kulkarni, member of Board of Governors (BoG), said, “We are working towards better connectivity, reducing logistics costs and creating a framework for the seamless movement of goods.”

Kulkarni further mentioned the need for a Master Plan for the entire North Eastern Region of the logistics network.

While delivering the address, Professor DP Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong, mentioned the 15-year journey of IIM Shillong, underscoring its enduring mission to foster knowledge generation and dissemination.

Goyal also highlighted the establishment of the Gati Shakti Research Chair, emphasising its potential to spearhead transformative research endeavours. Through an MoA, IIM Shillong aims to contribute significantly to comprehensive research efforts, envisioning a significant impact not only within the Northeast region but also on a national scale.

Topics :ResearchShipping MinistryIIMShillong

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

