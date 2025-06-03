India's first Vande Bharat maintenance depot being built in Rajasthan

A maintenance depot for Vande Bharat trains is being constructed at Bhagat Ki Kothi in the Jodhpur Railway Division and is the first of its kind in the country, said a senior railway officer on Tuesday.

The official further added that four such depots have been planned nationwide, but this is the first one which is under construction.

Speaking about the project, Jodhpur Divisional Railway Manager Anurag Tripathi said, "The Vande Bharat maintenance depot being built at Bhagat Ki Kothi in Jodhpur Division is the first of its kind in the country. It will handle maintenance for Vande Bharat trains from across India. Spread over 600 meters, it will have three pit lines to service three trains at once. Four more such depots are planned nationwide, but this is the first under construction..."

Tripathi informed that the construction of the maintenance depot is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. He added that a proposal has been submitted to build a workshop and training centre near the depot. ALSO READ: PM to inaugurate Chenab bridge, world's highest railway bridge, on June 6 The official said, "Recruitment will happen through the Railway Recruitment Board, followed by training and deployment. We've also proposed a new Rs 200 crore project to build a workshop and training centre near the depot. Once approved, tenders will be floated and work will begin... The maintenance depot is expected to be ready by the end of this year... The workshop and training centre will take longer but will move swiftly once started..."