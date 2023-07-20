India's G20 presidency strived to strengthen EWG legacy: Bhupender Yadav

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said India's presidency of G20 has strived to strengthen the legacy of the group's Employment Working Group (EWG).

Addressing the two-day Labour and Employment Ministers' (LEM) meeting here, he hailed the G20 EWG for effectively collaborating and working towards finalising the outcome documents.

Recognising employers' associations and workers' unions as key facilitators for effective policy making, Yadav appreciated the presence of Labour20 (L20), Business20 (B20), and International Organization of Employers (IOE) in the LEM meeting.

In a joint statement, the L20 and B20 called for cooperative industrial relations based on trust and supported by tripartite cooperation, dispute settlement, collective bargaining and involvement of social partners in policy development discussions.

It also underscored the proactive role of policy makers in monitoring global trends on employment creation, fluctuation in commodity prices and any future economic disorder or crisis.

Roberto Suarez Santos, Secretary General of IOE addressed the session, which was followed by a programme showcasing traditional performing arts of Madhya Pradesh.