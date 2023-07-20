Home / India News / India's G20 presidency strived to strengthen EWG legacy: Bhupender Yadav

India's G20 presidency strived to strengthen EWG legacy: Bhupender Yadav

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said India's presidency of G20 has strived to strengthen the legacy of the group's Employment Working Group (EWG)

Press Trust of India Indore
Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said India's presidency of G20 has strived to strengthen the legacy of the group's Employment Working Group (EWG).

Addressing the two-day Labour and Employment Ministers' (LEM) meeting here, he hailed the G20 EWG for effectively collaborating and working towards finalising the outcome documents.

Recognising employers' associations and workers' unions as key facilitators for effective policy making, Yadav appreciated the presence of Labour20 (L20), Business20 (B20), and International Organization of Employers (IOE) in the LEM meeting.

In a joint statement, the L20 and B20 called for cooperative industrial relations based on trust and supported by tripartite cooperation, dispute settlement, collective bargaining and involvement of social partners in policy development discussions.

It also underscored the proactive role of policy makers in monitoring global trends on employment creation, fluctuation in commodity prices and any future economic disorder or crisis.

Roberto Suarez Santos, Secretary General of IOE addressed the session, which was followed by a programme showcasing traditional performing arts of Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read

G20: EWG meeting begins in Indore to tackle global labour challenges

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

12 cheetahs from South Africa arrive in Gwalior; to be flown to new home

G20 meet in Indore from July 19; Bhupender Yadav reviews preparations

L20 plays a significant role in G20 grouping, says Bhupender Yadav

SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea against Gujarat HC order in defamation case

WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup-deaths case in Cameroon

India engaged with Germany for return of baby Ariha Shah, says MEA

2 arrested after nationwide outrage over women paraded naked in Manipur

Spoke to Amit Shah about traders' concerns on GSTN under PMLA: Ajit Pawar

Topics :G20 India

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story