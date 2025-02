India's Got Latent row: Allahbadia continuously out of contact, says police

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has continuously been out of contact with the investigation agencies, Mumbai and Guwahati Police said in a joint statement.

He is yet to respond to investigation agencies after being named in FIRs filed by Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police, and Jaipur Police in the 'India's Got Latent' case, the police said.

"Apart from Maharashtra Cyber and Guwahati Police, the Jaipur Police have also filed a case against Ranveer Allahbadia, but he has not yet been in contact with them too. Maharashtra Cyber Department has ordered Ranveer to appear before it on 24," Mumbai and Guwahati Police said in a joint statement.

Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before it on February 24.

The Cyber Cell is investigating the case registered against Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered an uproar with his offensive remarks on the show 'India's Got Latent.'

Comedian Samay Raina has also been asked to appear before the cyber cell on February 18.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also investigated the matter and has issued summons to Allahbadia, Raina, and others.

However, many of those summoned failed to appear before the commission today, citing concerns about their personal safety, prior foreign travel commitments, and other logistical challenges.

The Commission said that Ranveer Allahbadia had informed it that he was receiving death threats and requested a new hearing date after three weeks. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6.

The show's host, Samay Raina, has apologized for the remark, stating that his only intention was to entertain people.

In a statement on his Instagram Story, Raina said, "Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.