PM to visit Bageshwar Dham on Feb 23, to lay foundation stone for hospital

PM Modi's visit will bring double benefits to the region. On one hand, the Cancer Hospital will provide essential healthcare to those in need, and on the other, it will create employment opportunities

CM Mohan Yadav held a meeting with officials regarding PM Modi's event scheduled for February 23 (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 6:45 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bageshwar Dham on February 23 to lay the foundation stone for a cancer hospital.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inspected preparations at Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Center in Khajuraho.

"I have come here to see the preparations. This place is a center of faith, but if people get treatment for serious diseases like cancer here, it will be a virtuous act. I congratulate everyone on this," CM Yadav told reporters.

CM Yadav further said, "The Cancer Hospital's inauguration will be done. PM Modi is visiting Madhya Pradesh. I welcome him. Regarding the preparations, I had a meeting with the officials. PM Modi will also give his guidance for the Global Investors Summit. PM Modi's visit will benefit us."

"PM Modi's visit will bring double benefits to the region. On one hand, the Cancer Hospital will provide essential healthcare to those in need, and on the other, it will create employment opportunities for the local youth," CM Yadav told reporters.

Meanwhile, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said that February 23 is going to be a huge day for Bundelkhand and we all are working hard to make this event successful and grand.

"CM Mohan Yadav held a meeting with officials regarding PM Modi's event scheduled for February 23. This day is going to be a huge day for Bundelkhand, and hence, we all are working hard to make that event a successful one and grand... By the end of 2027 and in the beginning of 2028, this cancer hospital will be inaugurated in a grand manner...," Bageshwar Dham chief told ANI.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

