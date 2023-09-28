Home / India News / India's mineral production rises 10.7% in July: Indian Bureau of Mines

India's mineral production rises 10.7% in July: Indian Bureau of Mines

The production level of important minerals in July includes coal (693 lakh tonne), lignite (32 lakh tonne), petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonne, bauxite (14,77,000 tonne), and chromite (2,80,000 tonne)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
critical minerals

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's mineral output rose 10.7 per cent in July as compared to the same month a year ago, the mines ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for July 2023 was at 111.9, higher 10.7 per cent as compared to the year-ago period, as per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM).

The cumulative growth for April-July period of this fiscal year over the corresponding period of FY23 is 7.3 per cent.

The production level of important minerals in July includes coal (693 lakh tonne), lignite (32 lakh tonne), petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonne, bauxite (14,77,000 tonne), and chromite (2,80,000 tonne).

Minerals that registered growth during July 2023 as against July 2022 include chromite, manganese ore, coal, limestone, iron ore, gold and copper conc.

Minerals that saw contraction include lignite, bauxite, phosphorite and diamond.

Also Read

Minerals Security Partnership: What is it, and why is it important?

PTC India inks agreement for 115 MW power supply from VS Lignite Power

Cabinet approves Rs 2,980 cr for Exploration of Coal and Lignite scheme

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

India set to get its first list of critical minerals on Wednesday

Supreme Court allows Orbit Electricals to vote in Finolex Cables' AGM

Kerala CM protecting culprits behind Karuvannur bank scam: Cong-led UDF

Akhilesh Yadav slams MP govt over atrocities, injustice against women

AFSPA is no solution to Manipur crisis: Irom terms it 'oppressive law'

Who was M S Swaminathan? The father of India's green revolution

Topics :mineral productionmineral sectorCoal

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story