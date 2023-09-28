India's mineral production rises 10.7% in July: Indian Bureau of Mines

India's mineral output rose 10.7 per cent in July as compared to the same month a year ago, the mines ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for July 2023 was at 111.9, higher 10.7 per cent as compared to the year-ago period, as per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM).

The cumulative growth for April-July period of this fiscal year over the corresponding period of FY23 is 7.3 per cent.

The production level of important minerals in July includes coal (693 lakh tonne), lignite (32 lakh tonne), petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonne, bauxite (14,77,000 tonne), and chromite (2,80,000 tonne).

Minerals that registered growth during July 2023 as against July 2022 include chromite, manganese ore, coal, limestone, iron ore, gold and copper conc.

Minerals that saw contraction include lignite, bauxite, phosphorite and diamond.