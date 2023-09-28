Who was M S Swaminathan? The father of India's green revolution

MS Swaminathan was a geneticist and international administrator who transformed India's agricultural landscape, earning him the title of the "Father of the Green Revolution in India."

MS Swaminathan was born on August 7, 1925, in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India. He was the son of a surgeon and grew up witnessing the devastating impact of the Bengal famine of 1943.



Swaminathan studied at the Madras Agricultural College and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute before earning his PhD from the University of Cambridge in 1952. He continued to work as a geneticist and held many research and administrative positions, primarily within the Indian civil services.

According to a report by YourStory published on his birthday this year, the Bengal famine was a defining moment for Swaminathan. Witnessing the dire consequences of rice shortages and the loss of millions of lives, Swaminathan decided to devote his life to agricultural research and addressing the critical issue of food security.

His efforts included the introduction of Mexican semidwarf wheat plants to Indian agriculture and the promotion of modern farming practices. These initiatives paved the way for more efficient farming methods that helped India's low-income farmers produce more yield.

His research not only looked into methods to produce higher yields but also worked to make rice varieties disease-resistant and better suited to India's soil and climate conditions.

In the 1950s, his analysis of the origin and evolutionary processes of the potato was a significant contribution. He studied its origin as an autotetraploid and its cell division behaviour.

Between 1950 and 1980, Swaminathan published 46 single-author papers. In total, he had 254 papers to his credit, of which he was the single or first author of 155. His scientific papers are in the fields of crop improvement (95), cytogenetics and genetics (87), and phylogenetics (72).

From 1972 to 1979, Swaminathan served as the Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), a role that allowed him to shape the country's agricultural policies and practices. Swaminathan gained global recognition during his tenure for the institute's research on mutagens.

Subsequently, from 1979 to 1980, he assumed the position of Principal Secretary of the Indian Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation, further solidifying his influence and expertise in the sector.

Beyond crop yields, Swaminathan also championed environmentally friendly agricultural practices and envisioned an "evergreen revolution." This concept emphasised the critical importance of preserving biodiversity and responsibly managing natural resources, laying the foundation for sustainable agriculture.

Global impact

Swaminathan's influence extended far beyond the borders of India. His tenure as the Director General of the International Rice Research Institute from 1982 to 1988 allowed him to play a vital role in global agricultural issues. Additionally, he served as the President of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources from 1984 to 1990, to address pressing global environmental concerns.

Time magazine acknowledged his influence and contribution, placing him in its "Time 20" list of the most influential Asians of the 20th century. The other two Indian figures on the list included Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore.

Awards and legacy

Swaminathan received numerous accolades throughout his career. He was awarded the first World Food Prize in 1987, recognising his role in advancing global food security and has received the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971 and the Albert Einstein World Science Award in 1986. He also received the Mendel Memorial Medal from the Czechoslovak Academy of Sciences in 1965.

He also went on to establish the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai, an institution dedicated to eradicating hunger and poverty by empowering farmers with knowledge and innovative farming techniques.

In 2004, the Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS) instituted the Dr M S Swaminathan Award. This award serves to recognise individuals who have made outstanding contributions to agricultural research, development, and food security, particularly in the context of India.

MS Swaminathan celebrated his 98th birthday this year on August 7, before passing away on September 28.