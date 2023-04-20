Home / India News / 'India's need for water increasing, likely to surpass 1500 bn cu m by 2050'

'India's need for water increasing, likely to surpass 1500 bn cu m by 2050'

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said India's need for water is increasing with its growing population and economy and is likely to exceed the 1,500 billion cubic metre-mark by 2050

New Delhi
'India's need for water increasing, likely to surpass 1500 bn cu m by 2050'

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said India's need for water is increasing with its growing population and economy and is likely to exceed the 1,500 billion cubic metre-mark by 2050.

The Jal Shakti minister was speaking at the 16th Civil Services Day.

"We have become the most populated country in the world though the official figures are yet to come out. We are also the fastest growing economy in the world and our need for water is also increasing," he said.

Underlining that water-bearing capacity has to be increased, Shekhawat said while the country's present requirement of water stands at 1,100 billion cubic metres, it is likely to exceed the 1,500 billion cubic metre-mark by 2050.

The minister highlighted that the BJP-led central government concentrated on the last mile saturation.

"But achieving last mile saturation needed a lot of work and bureaucrats played a very important role in fulfilling India's target set under the Jal Jeevan mission," he said, adding, "This government gave freedom to bureaucrats to work freely.

Shekhawat added that development work done by India has inspired the whole world.

Topics :Gajendra Singh ShekhawatWater shortageIndian Economy

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

Also Read

India has committed over $240 bn in water sector: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,000 cr for Tripura under Jal Jeevan Mission: CM

Union Minister Shekhawat moves defamation complaint against CM Gehlot

Just like Rafale in 2018, Congress' attack on Adani issue will fail again

Pratibha Patil's husband Devisingh Shekhawat dies of heart attack in Pune

'Atiq-Ashraf killing shows intelligence failure, collapse of law and order'

India, Bangladesh agree to settle bilateral trade transactions in rupee

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy loss widens to Rs 421 cr in March qtr

National Stock Exchange comes out with framework to appoint auditors

Vote for AAP if you want development: Kejriwal ahead of LS bypoll

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story