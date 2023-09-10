Home / India News / India's 'one earth, one family' resonated at G20 summit: IMF's Gopinath

India's 'one earth, one family' resonated at G20 summit: IMF's Gopinath

Modi thanked Gopinath "for the kind words"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi with IMF's 1st Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath at G20 Summit Delhi (Photo: Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
India's message of 'one earth, one family, one future' resonated strongly with all delegates at the G20 Summit, Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund said.

"Congratulations Prime Minister Narendra Modi on presiding over such a successful G20," Gopinath posted on X late Saturday night.

She said India's message of 'one earth, one family, one future' resonated strongly with all delegates.

Modi thanked Gopinath "for the kind words".

"It is an honor to host the G20 summit. Our efforts are a testament to the collective spirit of unity and progress," the prime minister said.

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

