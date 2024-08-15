India's skilled workforce can play key role in global job market: PM Modi

Highlighting the growing significance of skill development in the changing landscape of the global job market, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he is hopeful of India's skilled workforce playing a prominent role and making its presence felt in the global job market.

In his 11th Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister spoke about his government's priority on youth skilling and highlighted several initiatives announced by the government to train India's youth to build the country as the skill capital of the world.

“We have come out with the Skill India Programme on a much broader scale this time. We have earmarked a large fund in this year’s Budget for this purpose. In the Budget, we have also emphasised on internships, so that our youth can gain experience, develop their capacity building and showcase their skills in the market. I want to prepare skilled youth in this manner. Observing the global situation today, I can clearly see that Bharat’s skilled manpower, our skillful youth will be making their mark in the global job market, and we are moving forward with that dream,” he said.

Besides, the Prime Minister also noted that skill development has to happen by keeping Industry 4.0 in mind as the world is changing and for India to become a manufacturing hub, skilling has to play an important role.

“We have also focused on the necessary skill development for this. We have introduced new models in skill development. We have encouraged public participation so that we can quickly develop skills according to immediate requirements,” he added.

The Finance Minister in the Budget announced a set of five schemes at a cost of Rs 2 trillion for skilling and employment as part of the Prime Minister's package. For skilling, these included a year-long paid internship opportunity to 10 million youth in India’s top 500 companies over the next five years and a centrally-sponsored scheme to upgrade 1,000 industrial training institutes (ITIs) in industry collaboration among others.

The Prime Minister also highlighted infrastructure development as a means to create numerous employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth.

“The youth of our country are eager to soar to new heights and achieve greatness. Therefore, our aim is to accelerate progress in every sector, focusing on three key areas. Firstly, we must create new opportunities across all sectors. Secondly, we should work towards strengthening the supporting infrastructure required for evolving systems. And thirdly, we must prioritise and enhance the basic amenities for our citizens,” he added.