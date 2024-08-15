Odisha announces policy of one-day paid menstrual leave for women employees

In a significant step for women’s well-being, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Thursday announced a one-day paid menstrual leave policy during the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Cuttack.





ALSO READ: Wipro's female workforce sees significant drop, declines by 8,126 in FY24 The policy is aimed at supporting the health and well-being of the menstruating people and will be extended to both public and private sectors. The leave can be availed on either the first or the second day of periods, Parida said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With this Odisha becomes the third state after Bihar and Kerala to implement a policy in this regard. While Bihar has had a menstrual leave policy for working women since 1992, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a menstrual leave policy for the female students across all state universities under the Department of Higher Education.

This has been the subject of many discussions of late, with mixed responses from various sections of the society. While women’s advocacy groups have long urged the government to address this issue, some critics argue that such a policy could lead to negative consequences for women, potentially hampering job opportunities for them.

Supreme Court warning

In July, the Supreme Court refused to interfere in this matter while asking the Centre and states to deliberate on a policy for the same. The court also cautioned that such a policy might be counterproductive to efforts aimed at increasing women’s participation in the workforce.

The concerns come as many women have often complained about facing discriminatory behaviour at the workplace due to their pregnancy.

More From This Section

Advocacy for women’s rights

According to a report by Aon’s 2024 Voice of Women, 40 per cent of women have said that maternity leave hurt their pay.

Indian law grants all pregnant female employees 26 weeks of maternity leave for their first and second child. Women advocacy groups are now pushing for a similar policy for paid menstrual leave, as they highlight concerns about the physical stress and cramps experienced during the initial days of menstruation.