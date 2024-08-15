Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Medic murder: Bengal Guv visits RG Kar hospital, meets agitating jr doctors

Medic murder: Bengal Guv visits RG Kar hospital, meets agitating jr doctors

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose spoke to the agitating junior doctors at the medical establishment where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found last week

Ananda Bose
I am with you and we will work together to solve this, I assure you justice: Ananda Bose | File Photo
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here to take stock of the situation following vandalism by unidentified miscreants.

Bose spoke to the agitating junior doctors at the medical establishment where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found last week.

"I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open," Bose told the students.

The Governor also inspected the Emergency Department, where vandalism took place the previous night.

Earlier, last night, nearly 40 people, as per the police, masquerading as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalized property, and pelted the police personnel present with stones, prompting the force to burst tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The miscreants carrying sticks, bricks and rods, vandalised the Emergency ward, its nursing station and medicine store, besides a section of the Out Patients Department (OPD) at the hospital in north Kolkata, police said.

Several CCTV cameras in and around the area were destroyed by the vandals who also ransacked a stage where the junior doctors have been demonstrating since August 9 evening following the death of the physician.

A police vehicle was overturned and several two-wheelers parked there were also damaged in the incident, and some police officers suffered injuries.

The hospital staff started cleaning the damaged Emergency ward where vital medical equipment and furniture were destroyed.

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

