India's tea production dips 9 % to 133.5 million kg in June: Tea board data

India's tea production dipped 9 per cent to 133.5 million kg in June as compared to the same month of the previous year, according to official data.
In June 2024, the country had produced 146.72 million kg of tea, according to data released by the Tea Board.
The decline in production was caused by adverse weather conditions and pest attacks, said the Indian Tea Association.
Production in North India, comprising West Bengal and Assam, declined to 112.51 million kg in June. It was 121.52 million kg in June last year.
Production in South India during June also declined to 20.99 million kg, as against 25.20 million kg in the same month of 2024.
Big and organised planters produced 55.21 million kg in June, a decline from 68.38 million kg in the same month of 2024.
Production by small growers stood at 68.28 million kg during the month, a dip from 78.34 million kg in June last year.
The production volume of the CTC variety was 117.84 million kg, followed by orthodox at 13.82 million kg, and green tea at 1.84 million kg.
