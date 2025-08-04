India's tea production dips 9 % to 133.5 million kg in June: Tea board data

India's tea production dipped 9 per cent to 133.5 million kg in June as compared to the same month of the previous year, according to official data.

In June 2024, the country had produced 146.72 million kg of tea, according to data released by the Tea Board.

The decline in production was caused by adverse weather conditions and pest attacks, said the Indian Tea Association.

Production in North India, comprising West Bengal and Assam, declined to 112.51 million kg in June. It was 121.52 million kg in June last year.