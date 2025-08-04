Home / India News / India's tea production dips 9 % to 133.5 million kg in June: Tea board data

India's tea production dips 9 % to 133.5 million kg in June: Tea board data

In June 2024, the country had produced 146.72 million kg of tea, according to data released by the Tea Board

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.
The decline in production was caused by adverse weather conditions and pest attacks, said the Indian Tea Association. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's tea production dipped 9 per cent to 133.5 million kg in June as compared to the same month of the previous year, according to official data.

In June 2024, the country had produced 146.72 million kg of tea, according to data released by the Tea Board. 

ALSO READ: Matcha tea: Is it really healthy or just another overhyped wellness fad? 

The decline in production was caused by adverse weather conditions and pest attacks, said the Indian Tea Association.

Production in North India, comprising West Bengal and Assam, declined to 112.51 million kg in June. It was 121.52 million kg in June last year.

Production in South India during June also declined to 20.99 million kg, as against 25.20 million kg in the same month of 2024. 

Big and organised planters produced 55.21 million kg in June, a decline from 68.38 million kg in the same month of 2024.

Production by small growers stood at 68.28 million kg during the month, a dip from 78.34 million kg in June last year.

The production volume of the CTC variety was 117.84 million kg, followed by orthodox at 13.82 million kg, and green tea at 1.84 million kg.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCPCR plea over shifting of madrasa students can go before HC: SC

Air India flight undergoes immediate cleaning after mid-air cockroach scare

Plea against MNS, Raj Thackeray: SC asks petitioner to move Bombay HC

SC refuses to stay HC order restraining DMK from using OTP verification

SC to hear TN plea against order barring use of picture of CM in schemes

Topics :Tea productionTeaIndian tea industry

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story