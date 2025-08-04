Home / India News / SC refuses to stay HC order restraining DMK from using OTP verification

SC refuses to stay HC order restraining DMK from using OTP verification

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar dismissed the appeal filed by the DMK, saying the issue is sensitive

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court on Monday refused to the Madras Hi stay an interim injunction bygh Court against the use of OTP verification. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to the Madras Hi stay an interim injunction bygh Court against the use of OTP verification messages for the DMK's enrolment drive 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu'.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar dismissed the appeal filed by the DMK, saying the issue is sensitive. The whole process is suspect, it said.

"The court has to protect the citizens. Go back to the high court. We are not inclined to interfere in the matter. Dismissed," the bench said.

Senior advocate P Wilson, appearing for the DMK, submitted that the party was not collecting Aadhaar details. 

He contended that the high court had wrongly passed the order as there was no injunction sought in the matter.

"My whole programme has come to a standstill. 1.7 crore members have come and offered thematic. I am doing what other parties like BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are doing. I am not collecting Aadhaar details," Wilson said.

On July 21, the high court issued an injunction restraining the DMK from using OTP verification messages for its enrolment drive, saying the matter involves aspects of data protection and privacy which are to be examined by the court.

The HC said since personal data is being collected from people, the PIL raises serious concerns about the right to privacy and the infrastructure available for data protection.

It passed the order while hearing a plea filed by S Rajkumar, a resident of T Athikarai village in Sivaganga district.

The plea said DMK cadres and functionaries are collecting the personal and Aadhaar details from the public in his locality under the guise of 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

We are prepared for KSRTC protests on Aug 5, says Karnataka HM Parameshwara

HC suspends conviction of scientist in wife's suicide case for vaccine work

Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru airport due to technical snag

Lok Sabha MP Sudha R's gold chain snatched in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day to honour to Shibu Soren

Topics :Supreme CourtMadras HCDMK

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story