Home / India News / SC to hear TN plea against order barring use of picture of CM in schemes

SC to hear TN plea against order barring use of picture of CM in schemes

A bench took note of the submissions of advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state govt, that the HC by its interim order restrained use of names and portraits of the CM in welfare schemes

Supreme Court, SC
The Madras High Court, on July 31, restrained the Tamil Nadu government from naming any new or rebranded public welfare schemes after living individuals. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on August 6 the appeal of the DMK government against the Madras High Court order asking it not to use names and photographs of present and former chief ministers in welfare schemes.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government, that the high court by its interim order restrained use of names and portraits of the CM and former CMs in welfare schemes. 

ALSO READ: Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking to ban illegal betting apps 

Rohtagi said it has been held by the top court that the name and pictures of the CM can be used in welfare schemes.

The bench agreed to hear the plea on Wednesday.

The Madras High Court, on July 31, restrained the Tamil Nadu government from naming any new or rebranded public welfare schemes after living individuals. 

It also barred the use of portraits of former chief ministers, ideological leaders, or any Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) insignia, emblem, or flag in advertisements promoting such schemes.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan passed the order while hearing a PIL filed by AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam. 

The MP had challenged the naming and promotion of the government's public outreach programme titled Ungaludan Stalin' (With You, Stalin), alleging that it violated established norms.

While the bench clarified that the order did not prevent the state from launching, implementing, or operating any welfare schemes, it stated the restrictions applied solely to the nomenclature and promotional content associated with such schemes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC questions Rahul Gandhi's 2,000 sq km China claim in defamation case

HC suspends conviction of scientist in wife's suicide case for vaccine work

Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru airport due to technical snag

Lok Sabha MP Sudha R's gold chain snatched in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day to honour to Shibu Soren

Topics :Tamil NaduMadras High CourtSupreme Court

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story