India, Saudi Arabia conduct first joint military exercise 'SADA TANSEEQ'

The validation phase of 'SADA TANSEEQ', the first joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Royal Saudi Land Force was completed at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The 12-day exercise from January 29 to February 9 was aimed at achieving interoperability between the two forces and acquaint each other with operational procedures and combat drills under the UN mandate, it said.

The Indian contingent of the 20th Battalion of The Brigade of Guards Regiment and the Saudi Arabian contingent comprising a group of 45 soldiers participated in the exercise conducted in two phases.

The first phase focused on combat conditioning and tactical training. The second culminated in physical exercises and validation. Both contingents jointly took part in the validation phase which included the creation of a temporary operating base, the establishment of an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance grid and a mobile vehicle check post and carrying out cordon-and-search operations, heliborne operations and house intervention drills.

The closing ceremony of the joint exercise will be held on Friday, the statement added.