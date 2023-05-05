Home / India News / India sees 18% rise in weekly cyberattacks in Jan-Mar 2023: Report

Global weekly attacks rose by 7 per cent during the reported quarter with each organization facing an average of 1,248 attacks per week

Press Trust of India
Each organisation in India faced an average of 2,108 weekly attacks in the first quarter of 2023, around 18 per cent higher than that in the year-ago period, a Check Point report said on Friday.
Global weekly attacks rose by 7 per cent during the reported quarter with each organization facing an average of 1,248 attacks per week.

