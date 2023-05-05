Maharashtra logs 299 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths, active cases rises to 2,475

Maharashtra on Friday reported 299 new coronavirus infections and two deaths, the state health department said.

It took the caseload in the state to 81,67,166 and death toll to 1,48,534. There are 2,475 active COVID-19 cases in the state now. On Thursday, Maharashtra had reported 361 new cases and four fatalities. As per the report, Mumbai circle reported the highest 171 cases followed by 58 cases in Pune circle, 44 cases in Nagpur circle, 10 cases in Kolhapur circle, eight cases in Nashik circle, five cases in Latur circle, two cases in Aurangabad circle and one case in Akola circle. Pune and Mumbai circles reported single fatality each. Since the start of the year, 104 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the state, and 74.09 per cent of the deceased were above 60 years of age and 86 per cent had comorbidities.

Maharashtra logged 2,189 new COVID-19 cases between April 29 to May 5, compared to 4,478 cases in the week between April 22 to April 28, 2023. Mumbai city on Friday reported 87 new cases.

As many as 583 patients recovered in the state since previous evening.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 299; New deaths: two, Active cases: 2,475, New tests 11,155.