Delhi records142 fresh Covid cases, one death, positivity rate of 5.43%

Only 138 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied, according to Friday's bulletin

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Delhi recorded 142 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.43 per cent and one Covid-linked death on Friday, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

With this, the national capital's case tally climbed to 20,39,883 and the death toll rose to 26,638, a health department bulletin said and added that COVID-19 was incidental in the single fresh death reported in the city on Friday.

The fresh cases emerged from 2,613 tests conducted the previous day, it stated.

The number of active cases stands at 1,290 and of these, 1,019 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Delhi recorded 199 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 7.07 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Thursday. On Wednesday, the city logged 272 cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent and one death.

On Tuesday, the capital logged 289 cases with a positivity rate of 9.74 per cent and one death and on Monday, it reported 259 cases with a positivity rate of 14.3 per cent and two deaths.

Only 138 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied, according to Friday's bulletin.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

Topics :CoronaviruscoronaDelhi

First Published: May 05 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

