Home / India News / PM Modi to offer prayers at Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan on May 10

PM Modi to offer prayers at Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan on May 10

The Prime Minister Modi will also address a public meeting at the Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Mount Abu

IANS Jaipur
PM Modi to offer prayers at Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan on May 10

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rajasthan on May 10 where he will offer his prayers at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara in Rajsamand district.

State BJP President C.P. Joshi said that the Prime Minister will kick-start his programme in Rajasthan on May 10 with a 'darshan' of Aaradhya Shrinathji. After this, he will lay the foundation stone for various development works in the state.

The Prime Minister Modi will also address a public meeting at the Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Mount Abu.

--IANS

arc/arm

Also Read

Indian Railways to run tourist train between Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur

Why was this woman with a face painting denied entry into Golden Temple?

Kerala's Sabarimala Temple opens for annual pilgrimage season today

Heavy police deployment for Hanuman Sankirtan March in Srirangapatna

Shirdi Saibaba Temple to close from today? Here's what the trust says

Delhi records142 fresh Covid cases, one death, positivity rate of 5.43%

Maharashtra logs 299 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths, active cases rises to 2,475

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

71 crack JEE in combat zone of Chhattisgarh's restive Kanker district

WFI row: Police records statement of 7 women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan

Topics :Narendra Modirajasthan

First Published: May 05 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story