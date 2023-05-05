PM Modi to offer prayers at Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan on May 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rajasthan on May 10 where he will offer his prayers at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara in Rajsamand district.

State BJP President C.P. Joshi said that the Prime Minister will kick-start his programme in Rajasthan on May 10 with a 'darshan' of Aaradhya Shrinathji. After this, he will lay the foundation stone for various development works in the state.

The Prime Minister Modi will also address a public meeting at the Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Mount Abu.

--IANS

