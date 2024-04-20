Home / India News / India set for major overhaul of criminal justice system with new laws: CJI

India set for major overhaul of criminal justice system with new laws: CJI

The newly enacted laws have transitioned India's legal framework on criminal justice into a new age, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud said

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hailing the enactment of the new criminal justice laws as a watershed moment for society, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said India is set for a significant overhaul of its criminal justice system.

Speaking at a conference here on 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System', he said the new laws would be successful if "we as citizens adopt them".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The newly enacted laws have transitioned India's legal framework on criminal justice into a new age, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Chandrachud said.

He also said that much-needed improvements have been introduced to protect the interests of victims and carry out investigation and prosecution of offences efficiently.

"The enactment of these laws by Parliament is a clear indication that India is changing and on the move, and needs new legal instruments to deal with the current challenges," the CJI said.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta were also present at the conference.

The newly enacted laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act -- to completely overhaul the country's criminal justice system will come into effect from July 1.

However, the provision related to cases of hit-and-run by vehicle drivers would not be implemented immediately.

The three laws got Parliament's approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.

Also Read

As a judge, I am servant of law and Constitution: CJI D Y Chandrachud

India, Bangladesh recognise their constitutions as living documents: CJI

AI in modern processes raises complex ethical, legal considerations: CJI

We are confronted with fundamental questions on ethical AI treatment: CJI

Lawyers commenting on pending cases, judgments disturbing trend: CJI

Supplier of 'aatank' now struggling to get 'aata': PM Modi on Pakistan

DD News comes under Opposition fire over new saffron logo ahead of LS polls

Tesla CEO Elon Musk postpones India trip; to visit later this year

Latest news LIVE: Tesla CEO Elon Musk postpones India visit

Delhi Police arrests 20-year-old member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :D Y ChandrachudChief Justice of IndiaIndian Judiciary

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story