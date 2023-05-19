Home / India News / India sets free 22 Pakistani nationals after completion of jail terms

The Indian government on Friday set free 22 Pakistani prisoners following the completion of their sentences, officials said here

Press Trust of India
The Indian government on Friday set free 22 Pakistani prisoners following the completion of their sentences, officials said here.

They were handed over to the Pakistani Rangers at the Joint Check Post (JCP) at the Attari-Wagah border by Border Security Force personnel, they said.

All of them crossed over to Pakistan on the basis of 'Emergency Travel Certificates' issued by the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi since none of them had any kind of travel documents on the at the time of arrest, the officials said.

Of the 22, nine were fishermen brought here from the Kutch prison in Gujarat, 10 from the Amritsar Central Jail and three from other prisons, they said, adding that the fishermen had been nabbed by the Indian Navy.

