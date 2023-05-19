Rs 2,000 note withdrawal might disturb business, but not much: Traders

Usually, in mandis, though the government has allowed cash payment of up to Rs 200,000 to farmers in most cases, the volume of transactions during peak season is much more.

Commodity and agriculture traders, who continue to deal in cash — particularly when post-harvest trading season is on — feel that the sudden decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 note as legal tender might disturb their business, though, unlike the last time, the window of four months is big enough to return the notes.