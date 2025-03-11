What's making India lose its sleep? Late nights, stress, and screen time

At a time when business leaders advocate for relentless 80-90 hour workweeks, millions of Indians are struggling to slow down and rest. A new survey has found that nearly 59 per cent of Indians get less than six hours of uninterrupted sleep each night, raising alarms over the nation’s sleep health.

Conducted by LocalCircles, a citizen engagement platform known for its public policy and social issue surveys, the ‘How India Sleeps-2025’ study was released ahead of World Sleep Day on March 14.

Key findings: Sleep disruptions a major concern

The survey gathered responses from over 43,000 citizens across 348 districts in India. Among the respondents, 61 per cent were men, and 39 per cent were women. The study aimed to understand sleep patterns, interruptions, and how Indians attempt to make up for lost rest.

One of the biggest takeaways was the frequency of night-time disruptions. The report highlighted that sleep cycles vary due to multiple factors, including age, metabolism, screen-time before bed, meal timings, and alcohol consumption.

“During healthy sleep, a person progresses through a series of sleep cycles, each of which is made up of distinct sleep stages,” the report stated.

Top causes of sleep disruptions

Among the 14,952 respondents who experienced sleep interruptions….

Also Read

72% - Woke up to use the washroom (primary reason)

25% - Affected by poor sleep schedules

22% - Disturbed by external noises and mosquitoes

9% - Experienced sleep disruptions due to medical conditions like sleep apnea

9% - Faced disturbances from partners or children

6% - Awakened by mobile calls or messages

Health impacts of poor sleep

The survey also highlights the serious health risks linked to insufficient and fragmented sleep. According to the report, chronic sleep interruptions can lead to cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders like type-2 diabetes, and cognitive impairment. Citing sleepfoundation.org, the report warned that disrupted sleep could have long-term effects on brain function, emotional well-being, and overall physical health.

“Disorders like restless leg syndrome and bruxism are known to disrupt sleep. Other conditions, including nocturia, cardiovascular issues, as well as hormonal, lung, and neurological problems, may threaten sleep continuity,” the report noted. Additionally, certain prescription drugs may cause sleep-related side effects.

How Indians compensate for sleep loss

To counteract sleep deprivation, many Indians adopt compensatory habits. The survey found that 36 per cent take Sunday afternoon naps, 23 per cent extend their sleep time on weekends, and 13 per cent catch up on rest during holidays. However, experts caution that irregular sleep patterns can have long-term consequences, emphasising that consistent, uninterrupted sleep is essential for overall well-being.

How can you sleep better then?

To improve sleep quality, the report recommended several essential tips, including maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, reducing caffeine intake, limiting screen exposure before bedtime, and investing in comfortable bedding.

Other suggestions included creating a relaxing bedtime routine, avoiding heavy meals before sleeping, ensuring a dark and quiet sleep environment, engaging in regular physical activity, managing stress through mindfulness or meditation, and seeking medical advice if sleep disturbances persist.