Home / India News / Telangana tunnel collapse: Robots join operation to search trapped workers

Telangana tunnel collapse: Robots join operation to search trapped workers

The team of a Hyderabad-based robotics company along with a robot went inside the tunnel Tuesday morning. 110 rescue personnel also went into the tunnel

Rescue teams at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project site where a portion of the tunnel collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district. The Telangana govt has called in experts from GSI and NGRI to suggest way forward for the rescue of eight persons
search was further aided by Human Remains Detection Dogs (HRDD) of Kerala police
Press Trust of India Nagarkurnool (Telangana)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Robots on Tuesday joined the operation to locate the seven persons who remain trapped inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel here since February 22.

The team of a Hyderabad-based robotics company along with a robot went inside the tunnel Tuesday morning. 110 rescue personnel also went into the tunnel.

The Telangana government has decided to deploy robots to avoid any danger to the rescue personnel as the conditions inside the tunnel, including water and slush, posed a challenge.

State irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on March 8 said the government would spend Rs four crores to undertake the operation by utilizing the services of robot experts (of the Hyderabad-based private company).

Fragments of the huge Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) got submerged under water, soil and stones inside the tunnel caused hazard to the rescue team, he had said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who visited the tunnel on March 2, suggested to the officials leading the operation to use robots inside the tunnel if necessary, to avoid any danger to the rescue personnel.

Also Read

Telangana tunnel collapse: Body of worker sent to Punjab, rescue continues

Govt committed to EV infrastructure, local manufacturing: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Premium

Andhra Pradesh bags Rs 1,700 crore solar project lined up for Telangana

PM Modi hails BJP's performance in MLC polls in Telangana, praises efforts

T'gana tunnel: Rescue underway, excavation ongoing to detect human presence

The search operations have been continuing with teams from NDRF, state-run miner Singareni Collieries, rat miners and others working at specific spots indicated by cadaver dogs and radar survey to locate the seven persons.

Rescue personnel guided by the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) surveys conducted by the scientists of National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad are focusing efforts at suspected locations.

The search was further aided by Human Remains Detection Dogs (HRDD) of Kerala police.

Two days ago, the rescue personnel recovered the dead body of Gurpreet Singh, a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) operator who worked for a foreign company involved in tunnel works.

The body was sent to his native place in Punjab in a hearse van.

The Telangana government has provided an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to his family.

Apart from Gurpreet Singh, seven others trapped include Manoj Kumar (UP), Sunny Singh (J&K), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab) and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, and Anuj Sahu, all from Jharkhand.

The eight persons -- engineers and labourers -- got trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel after a portion of it collapsed on February 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Sports ministry revokes WFI suspension, restores Federation's status as NSF

'Azad Kashmir', 'Free Palestine' graffiti at Jadavpur University sparks row

Nishikant Dubey to present reports on Communications and IT in LS today

Delhi's air quality returns to 'poor' after a brief period of relief

Delhi weather update: Warm days ahead, AQI dips to 'poor' as mercury rises

Topics :TelanganarobotsNDRF

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story