Delhi's air quality returns to 'poor' after a brief period of relief

Air quality worsened across Delhi-NCR as it remained in the 'poor' or 'moderate' category. While Delhi's air quality had been in 'moderate' category on Monday, it worsened on Tuesday morning. The Averge AQI of Delhi fr past 24 hours was at 197, at 4 pm on March 10. While Haryana's Gurugram had an AQI of 204 at 4 pm on March 10. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh reported AQIs of 120 and 112, respectively.
The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 17 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 34 degrees Celsius. Warm weather and a clear sky are predicted for the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity is 14 per cent and the wind speed is 14 kmph.
Assam's Byrnihat tops global pollution list
Thirteen of the world’s 20 most polluted cities are in India, with Byrnihat in Assam leading the list, according to the World Air Quality Report 2024. The report, published on Tuesday by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir, reveals alarming air quality trends, especially in India’s urban areas.
Delhi remains world's most polluted capital
The report highlights that Delhi continues to be the most polluted capital city globally. Despite a slight improvement in air quality, India remains severely impacted by air pollution. The country ranked as the fifth most polluted nation globally in 2024, a slight improvement from third place in 2023.
Top polluted cities in India
The report outlines the cities in India with the worst air quality. The list includes Byrnihat, Delhi, Mullanpur (Punjab), Faridabad, Loni, New Delhi, Gurugram, Ganganagar, Greater Noida, Bhiwadi, Muzaffarnagar, Hanumangarh, and Noida. These cities consistently face pollution levels that exceed safe limits, posing severe health risks for residents.
PM2.5: A major health threat
The report emphasises the health dangers posed by PM2.5, fine particles smaller than 2.5 microns. These particles can enter the lungs and bloodstream, causing respiratory issues, heart disease, and even cancer. Common sources of PM2.5 include vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, and the burning of wood or crop waste.