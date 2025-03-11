Delhi's air quality returns to 'poor' after a brief period of relief

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Delhi weather updates ALSO READ: Delhi weather today: Warm days ahead, AQI dips to 'poor' as mercury rises Delhi residents woke up to clear skies on Tuesday morning after a few days of chilly mornings and breezy conditions last week. Temperatures in Delhi-NCR have risen sharply, reaching between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius. Air quality worsened across Delhi-NCR as it remained in the 'poor' or 'moderate' category. While Delhi's air quality had been in 'moderate' category on Monday, it worsened on Tuesday morning. The Averge AQI of Delhi fr past 24 hours was at 197, at 4 pm on March 10. While Haryana's Gurugram had an AQI of 204 at 4 pm on March 10. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh reported AQIs of 120 and 112, respectively.

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 17 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 34 degrees Celsius. Warm weather and a clear sky are predicted for the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) . The relative humidity is 14 per cent and the wind speed is 14 kmph.

Assam's Byrnihat tops global pollution list

Thirteen of the world’s 20 most polluted cities are in India, with Byrnihat in Assam leading the list, according to the World Air Quality Report 2024. The report, published on Tuesday by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir, reveals alarming air quality trends, especially in India’s urban areas.

Delhi remains world's most polluted capital

The report highlights that Delhi continues to be the most polluted capital city globally. Despite a slight improvement in air quality, India remains severely impacted by air pollution. The country ranked as the fifth most polluted nation globally in 2024, a slight improvement from third place in 2023.

Top polluted cities in India The report outlines the cities in India with the worst air quality. The list includes Byrnihat, Delhi, Mullanpur (Punjab), Faridabad, Loni, New Delhi, Gurugram, Ganganagar, Greater Noida, Bhiwadi, Muzaffarnagar, Hanumangarh, and Noida. These cities consistently face pollution levels that exceed safe limits, posing severe health risks for residents.

PM2.5: A major health threat

The report emphasises the health dangers posed by PM2.5, fine particles smaller than 2.5 microns. These particles can enter the lungs and bloodstream, causing respiratory issues, heart disease, and even cancer. Common sources of PM2.5 include vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, and the burning of wood or crop waste.