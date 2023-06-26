Home / India News / India summons Pakistani diplomat over attacks on Sikh community members

India summons Pakistani diplomat over attacks on Sikh community members

India on Monday summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the recent incidents of attacks on Sikh community members in that country, sources said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us

India on Monday summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the recent incidents of attacks on Sikh community members in that country, sources said.

The diplomat has been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities who live in "constant fear of religious persecution", the sources said.

Four incidents of attacks on Sikh community members have taken place between April and June and India has taken serious note of these incidents, they said.

"India has demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on Sikh community with sincerity, and share the investigation reports," said a source.

"It has also been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution," the source added.

Also Read

Sikh community stands behind PM Modi, says Darshan Singh Dhaliwal

US State Senate unanimously passes resolution honouring Sikh community

Withdraw Sikh Gurdwaras Bill or face stir: SGPC chief Dhami tells govt

State scan: Punjab may be seeing a resurgence in extremist Sikh politics

Indian-origin Sikh Raji Brar named to California Univ Board of Trustees

DGGI officers busts syndicate operating 569 fake firms, arrests mastermind

NSA Doval meets top leadership of Oman, focus on boosting bilateral ties

RBI deputy governor Swaminathan Janakiraman gets supervision department

Mizoram awaits relief package from Centre for 12,000 displaced from Manipur

Withdraw Sikh Gurdwaras Bill or face stir: SGPC chief tells Punjab govt

Topics :Pakistan Sikhs

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story