Home / India News / India to allow duty free imports of sunflower, soyoil until June

India to allow duty free imports of sunflower, soyoil until June

Earlier this year, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils scrapped a duty-free imports quota of 2 million tonnes of crude sunflower oil and soyoil for the this fiscal started on April 1

Reuters MUMBAI
India to allow duty free imports of sunflower, soyoil until June

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India on Thursday clarified that duty-free imports of soyoil and sunflower oil shipped before March 31 would be allowed until the end of June, after hundreds of thousands of cargoes were stuck at ports over confusion over import rules.

Earlier this year, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils scrapped a duty-free imports quota of 2 million tonnes of crude sunflower oil and soyoil for the this fiscal started on April 1.

But the move stuck cargoes of around 90,000 tonnes at Indian ports and another 180,000 tonnes in transit that were loaded before the government deadline of March 31, dealers said.

"A few shipments were stuck at ports for the past few weeks could now enter in to the country after this clarification," said Sandeep Bajoria, CEO Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage and consultancy firm.

India imports soyoil mainly from Argentina, Brazil and the United States and sunoil from Russia and Ukraine.

The government notification would provide relief to importers, but the imports would dampen local oilseed prices and squeeze farmer income, said B.V. Mehta, executive director of Solvent Extractors' Association of India.

India's palm oil imports in May could fall since the clarification would increase availability of soyoil and sunflower oil, said a New-Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house.

India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Its palm oil imports in April fell 30% from a month earlier to hit a 14-month low, as its premium over rival soft oils prompted price-sensitive buyers to shift to sunflower oil and soyoil, five dealers told Reuters last week.

 

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Also Read

Sugar mills in Maharashtra to close early as rain hits cane supply

Sunflower oil imports rise to record as Russia-Ukraine fight for mkt share

India's palm oil imports jumed 29% to 1.14 million tonnes in Nov: Report

Domestic textile industry faces tough times as consumers cut spending

MLA Nitin Deshmukh in spat with police; Shinde says won't be arrested

Veteran corporate lawyer Rajiv Luthra passes away: A look at his legacy

ED summons Jayant Patil ahead of SC verdict; Maha minister says coincidence

Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report

India logs 1,690 Covid-19 infections in a day; active cases below 20,000

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Topics :Vegetable oiloil

First Published: May 11 2023 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story