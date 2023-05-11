Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today



The bench had reserved its order in the Maharashtra case on March 16 and the Delhi government vs Centre case on January 18. The Supreme Court will on Thursday pronounce verdicts in two constitutional cases, last year's political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by the division of Shiv Sena and the dispute between the Delhi government and Centre over the control of administration in the national capital. The verdict will be announced by a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. Other members on the bench include justices MR Shah, Krishna Murai, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.

Maharashtra case

Last year, a faction headed by the present chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, separated from the party, which led to a subsequent fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The then-governor of the state, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, called for a trust vote. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, however, resigned without taking the test.



The court also wondered how it could reinstate the Thackeray government even if the governor's move to call for a trust vote was illegal. The case is about whether the governor's move was illegal or not. Earlier, the bench questioned the governor's role and said that he must have asked himself what had suddenly happened to the sections of the MLAs after enjoying power for three years.

Delhi case

The second case revolves around the clash between the Centre and Delhi government on the administrative power in the capital. During the hearing, the Centre asserted that Union Territories are an extension of the Union. The court then questioned the need for an elected government in the capital.