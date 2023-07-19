India to cut import duty on Washington apples to 50% by September end

Centre has decided to abolish the retaliatory tariff of 20 per cent on Washington apples by the end of September, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. The government imposed the tariff on the red and juicy variety of fruit around four years ago when President Trump was in power.

An import duty of 70 per cent is imposed on Washington apples, which is 20 percentage points more than the 50 per cent import duty applicable for the apples imported from Iran and Turkey. The higher duties resulted in a higher price for these apples leading to a decline in their imports.

As the prices of Washington apples are set to ease, there is a possibility of these apples flooding Indian markets, this has made domestic apple growers apprehensive of the development. Apple growers in the Kashmir valley fear that the reduction in import duties will have a negative impact on demand for their apples.

The India representative of the Washington Apple Commission, Sumit Saran was quoted in the ET report as saying, "The government on June 22 had indicated to do away with the 20 per cent retaliatory import duty that was imposed during the Donald Trump regime, and it will become effective within 90 days."

Washington apple growers have already started cultivating more apples to cater to the expected rise in demand from the Indian markets, the report said.

Before the imposition of a higher tariff on Washington apples, India imported seven million boxes with 22kg of apples in each box. Washington apples are imported between September and February, as the domestic produce comes to an end, the report cited Saran as saying.