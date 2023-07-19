Home / India News / India to cut import duty on Washington apples to 50% by September end

India to cut import duty on Washington apples to 50% by September end

An import duty of 70% is imposed on Washington apples, which is 20 percentage points more than the 50% import duty applicable for the apples imported from Iran and Turkey

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple Fruit

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 9:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Centre has decided to abolish the retaliatory tariff of 20 per cent on Washington apples by the end of September, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. The government imposed the tariff on the red and juicy variety of fruit around four years ago when President Trump was in power.

An import duty of 70 per cent is imposed on Washington apples, which is 20 percentage points more than the 50 per cent import duty applicable for the apples imported from Iran and Turkey. The higher duties resulted in a higher price for these apples leading to a decline in their imports.

As the prices of Washington apples are set to ease, there is a possibility of these apples flooding Indian markets, this has made domestic apple growers apprehensive of the development. Apple growers in the Kashmir valley fear that the reduction in import duties will have a negative impact on demand for their apples.

The India representative of the Washington Apple Commission, Sumit Saran was quoted in the ET report as saying, "The government on June 22 had indicated to do away with the 20 per cent retaliatory import duty that was imposed during the Donald Trump regime, and it will become effective within 90 days."

Washington apple growers have already started cultivating more apples to cater to the expected rise in demand from the Indian markets, the report said.

Before the imposition of a higher tariff on Washington apples, India imported seven million boxes with 22kg of apples in each box. Washington apples are imported between September and February, as the domestic produce comes to an end, the report cited Saran as saying.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

Monthly sales of Rs 25 cr each! Apple's India stores hit it out of the park

India presents candidature to IMO Council for Biennium 2024-25 elections

Top headlines: India's economic growth forecast, tech sector layoffs & more

Delhi Police trains 19 women commandos as 'Markswomen' in view of G20 meet

Himachal BJP demands all-party meeting on disaster situation in the state

LIVE: Centre to hold all-party meet today ahead of Parl's monsoon session

Topics :import dutiesApple Fruitimport duty impactwashingtonMinistry Of Agricultureagriculture sectorAgriculture productsBS web teamBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story