It will be the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, versus the National Democratic Alliance, or NDA, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the alliance of 26 Opposition parties announced after their two-day meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Sources in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress claimed their leaders, Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi, respectively, were the first to suggest the new canny acronym of the alliance. Another leader attributed it to "teamwork". The battle in 2024, Rahul said, was to defend the idea of India. He said the fight is INDIA versus Modi, INDIA versus the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).