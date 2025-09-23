India to enter Global Innovation Index top 10 in 3 years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said India's ranking on the Global Innovation Index has gone up from 91 to 38 in the last decade, and expressed confidence that it would secure a position among the top 10 in the next three years. The Startup India campaign launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has started showing results as India now has the third largest startup ecosystem globally, and has made the country's youth job creators from job seekers, he said.

Shah was speaking at the inauguration of the Gujarat government's Startup Conclave here.

"Recently, the Global Innovation Index was announced. In 2015, our ranking on this index was 91 but we have jumped to 38th rank in 2025. This indicates the potential that our people have. I am a firm believer that India will be among the top 10 countries in the next three years and dominate innovation in the world looking at the performance and abilities of our youth," he said.