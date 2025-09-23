Home / India News / Kolkata rains: 7 dead, over 30 flights cancelled amid heavy downpour

Kolkata rains: 7 dead, over 30 flights cancelled amid heavy downpour

As rain-battered Kolkata struggle with widespread flooding and electrocution, CM Mamata Banerjee slammed poor dredging of the Farakka barrage and lapses by a private power utility for the crisis

kolkata Rains, Rains
The IMD said that a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to cause more heavy rain in several South Bengal districts. (Photo: PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
If the monsoon deluge in Gurugram was crippling this year, Kolkata’s rain last night proved even more devastating – drowning the city in chaos and tragedy. Just two days into Navratri, the Southern part of Bengal was battered by heavy rainfall, which triggered severe waterlogging and disrupted metro and flight services on Tuesday. According to a PTI report, the heavy downpour also resulted in seven deaths due to electrocution.
 
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government is making every effort to normalise the situation in Kolkata and some surrounding areas, which have been devastated by the "sudden disaster". "With the unilateral release of water from the DVC, the state was already flooded; rivers and canals were overflowing. A huge volume of water is coming from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh through the Farakka Barrage, and the problem was worsened because dredging had not been done there," she said.
 
Placing the blame on CESC, Mamata said: "We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died due to electrocution in Kolkata today because of CESC’s negligence. No compensation can replace a life; there is no alternative to a human life. Still, we will ensure that one member of each affected family gets a job. We are also asking CESC to provide compensation."

Saving lives primary task: Mamata

The CM announced that all government schools and colleges will remain closed fro two days starting Tuesday. "Private offices should work from home for the next two days. Government offices will also operate on a work-from-home basis for two days. Saving lives is now the primary task," she said.  ALSO READ: Technical snag disrupts Kolkata Metro Green Line services for 30 minutes
 
She also said that a control room has been opened at Nabanna, which will be operational round the clock. Phone numbers, including: 91-33-22143526 / 91-33-22535185 were shared for further help.  
Banerjee further said that she will not attend any Puja inaugurations in Kolkata. "District Pujas will be inaugurated virtually. Everyone needs to remain very cautious for the next few days," she said.

Over 30 flights cancelled

At Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, multiple flights were grounded owing to incessant rain and poor visibility, PTI reported. More than 30 flights were cancelled, and several others were delayed.
 
Leading domestic carriers, including Air India and IndiGo, issued travel advisories warning of likely delays. In a post on X, Air India wrote, “Persistent and heavy rain may impact flights to and from Kolkata today. Please check your flight status and allow extra time for your journey due to traffic and waterlogging.”
 
Meanwhile, IndiGo advised passengers to factor in heavy rain and possible delays, urging them to “leave with a bit of extra time in hand”.

IMD says more rains likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to cause more heavy rain in several South Bengal districts. The weather department has warned that heavy rain will continue in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura districts till Wednesday.

Kolkata’s south, east record heaviest rainfall

According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the rain was heaviest in the southern and eastern parts of the city. Garia Kamdahari received 332 mm of rainfall in just a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park (285 mm), Kalighat (280 mm), Topsia (275 mm), and Ballygunge (264 mm).

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

