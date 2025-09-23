Kolkata rains: 7 dead, over 30 flights cancelled amid heavy downpour

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government is making every effort to normalise the situation in Kolkata and some surrounding areas, which have been devastated by the "sudden disaster". "With the unilateral release of water from the DVC, the state was already flooded; rivers and canals were overflowing. A huge volume of water is coming from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh through the Farakka Barrage, and the problem was worsened because dredging had not been done there," she said.

The CM announced that all government schools and colleges will remain closed fro two days starting Tuesday. "Private offices should work from home for the next two days. Government offices will also operate on a work-from-home basis for two days. Saving lives is now the primary task," she said.

Placing the blame on CESC, Mamata said: "We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died due to electrocution in Kolkata today because of CESC’s negligence. No compensation can replace a life; there is no alternative to a human life. Still, we will ensure that one member of each affected family gets a job. We are also asking CESC to provide compensation."

She also said that a control room has been opened at Nabanna, which will be operational round the clock. Phone numbers, including: 91-33-22143526 / 91-33-22535185 were shared for further help.

Banerjee further said that she will not attend any Puja inaugurations in Kolkata. "District Pujas will be inaugurated virtually. Everyone needs to remain very cautious for the next few days," she said.

Over 30 flights cancelled

At Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, multiple flights were grounded owing to incessant rain and poor visibility, PTI reported. More than 30 flights were cancelled, and several others were delayed.

Leading domestic carriers, including Air India and IndiGo, issued travel advisories warning of likely delays. In a post on X, Air India wrote, “Persistent and heavy rain may impact flights to and from Kolkata today. Please check your flight status and allow extra time for your journey due to traffic and waterlogging.”