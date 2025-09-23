Home / India News / Vande Bharat sleeper launch after 2nd train arrives by Oct 15: Vaishnaw

Vande Bharat sleeper launch after 2nd train arrives by Oct 15: Vaishnaw

One train is ready for launch at Shakur Basti Coaching Depot in Delhi after undergoing necessary trials and testing, according to officials

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will be launched once the second train is ready for regular service.

One train is ready for launch at Shakur Basti Coaching Depot in Delhi after undergoing necessary trials and testing, according to officials.

Briefing the media, Vaishnaw said that the second train is being manufactured and will possibly be ready by October 15, 2025.

"Both the trains will be launched together," he said.

The minister emphasised that the second train is important to maintain the continuity of regular services.

"That's why we are waiting for a second rake. Once we get it, we will decide any route and start operations," Vaishnaw added.

Speculation is rife that the trains will be launched between New Delhi and Patna as Bihar is going to polls by the end of the year.

Vaishnaw, along with Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, briefed the media on the status of the existing and upcoming railway projects in Punjab.

They said the upcoming 18-kilometre Rajpura-Mohali line will connect the area to Chandigarh via the shortest route on the Ambala-Amritsar main line.

Besides providing direct connectivity between Rajpura and Mohali and reducing travel distance by approximately 66 kilometres, the rail link will also ease traffic on the existing Rajpura-Ambala route and shorten the Ambala-Morinda link.

Vaishnaw said the Railway Ministry has also proposed to launch a new Vande Bharat train between New Delhi and Firozpur Cantonment, which will cover the Faridkot, Bhatinda (W), Dhuri, Patiala, Ambala Cantonment, Kurukshetra and Panipat stations.

According to the Railways, the train will cover a distance of 486 kilometres between Delhi and Firozpur Cantonment in 6 hours and 40 minutes.

"I will request the Prime Minister to approve the Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat train," Vaishnaw said.

The ministers shared nine important railway projects that were commissioned after 2014.

These include the new Nangal Dam-Daulat Pur Chowk line (61 kilometres, Rs 672 crore), and the doubling of Chakki Bank-Bharoli line (3 kilometres, Rs 15 crore), Jakhal-Mansa line (45 kilometres, Rs 163 crore), JUC-SuchiPind line (4 kilometres, Rs 24 crore), Ambala-Chandigarh line (45 kilometres, Rs 338 crore), Mansa-Bhatinda line (49 kilometres, Rs 216 crore), Amritsar-Chheharta line (7 kilometres, Rs 31 crore), Jalandhar-Jammu Tawi line (211 kilometres, Rs 850 crore) and Rajpura-Bathinda line (173 kilometres, Rs 2,459 crore).

They also introduced seven railway projects under execution.

These include Nangal Dam-Talwara new line (123 kilometres, Rs 2,018 crore), Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri new line (63 kilometres, Rs 6,753 crore), and Ferozpur-Patti new line (26 kilometres, Rs 300 crore), and the doubling of Mansa-Bhatinda line (80 kilometres, Rs 449 crore), Ludhiana-Kila Raipur line (17 kilometres, Rs 238 crore), Ludhiana-Mullanpur line (21 kilometres, Rs 295 crore) and Alal-Himmatana line (13 kilometres, Rs 174 crore).

Vaishnaw said 30 stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat station redevelopment scheme.

Highlighting achievements in the trains' running schedules, Vaishnaw said that 29 rail divisions -- including Malda, Mysore, Sialdah, Nagpur and Trivandrum -- have achieved 90 per cent punctuality.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

