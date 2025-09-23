MoE, Atal Innovation Mission to conduct Viksit Bharat Buildathon: Pradhan

The Ministry of Education and Atal Innovation Mission will conduct a Viksit Bharat Buildathon, a nationwide initiative to inspire innovation, creativity and problem-solving among school students, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.
The Buildathon will mobilise over one crore students from 1.5 lakh schools across the country to ideate, design, and develop prototypes under four themes, he said.
"We propose to reach out to all schools in the country with classes 6-12, and encourage every child in those schools to be a part of ideation for Viksit Bharat by 2047. Ideation will be based on four themes, namely Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat," Pradhan said at a press conference.
"The event brings together students, educators, and innovators to build solutions for a self-reliant India, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
