Ayushman Bharat at 7: A revolution in public healthcare, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that Ayushman Bharat, which was launched on this day in 2018, has effected a revolution in public healthcare, ensuring financial protection and dignity for its beneficiaries.

The medical insurance scheme provides annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh and covers the poor and all senior citizens above the age of 70.

Modi said on X, "Today we mark 7 years of Ayushman Bharat. This was an initiative that anticipated the needs of the future and focussed on ensuring top quality as well as affordable healthcare for people. Thanks to it, India is witnessing a revolution in public healthcare. It has ensured financial protection and dignity."