India to record above-normal rainfall in August and September, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said the monsoon during the remaining two months of the season (August-September) on average is expected to be ‘above-normal’ with September poised to get more rain than August.

August is expected to be ‘normal’ despite a break in showers expected from August 8.

The forecast assumes significance as ‘more than normal’ rains in September, the last month of the four-month season may hurt the standing kharif crops depending on their stage of maturity.

"The IMD has indicated a high likelihood of above-normal monsoon activity for August and September in the country. However, it will be interesting to observe the weather patterns towards the end of September and early October, which coincide with the harvesting phase for rainfed kharif crops,” Vishwas Chitale, senior programme lead, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) told Business Standard.