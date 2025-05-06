India climbs 3 spots to 130 on United Nations' Human Development Index

Life expectancy has reached an all-time high of 72 years, reflecting India’s recovery from the pandemic. The report attributes the progress to gains in education, income, and health, supported by schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, and MGNREGA.
India is also recognised as a rising artificial intelligence (AI) leader, with the highest self-reported AI skills penetration globally. The country is witnessing growing talent retention, with 20 per cent of Indian AI researchers now choosing to remain in India, compared to near-zero in 2019.
AI is increasingly being used across sectors. From helping farmers access credit and advisories in local languages to skilling initiatives in states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana. A UNDP survey found 70 per cent of people believe AI will boost productivity, with optimism highest among the youth. ALSO READ: AI boom drives global data centre growth despite soaring costs: Moody's
What challenges persist in India?
Despite progress, inequality continues to hinder India’s human development. The report found that inequality led to a 30.7 per cent reduction in India’s HDI value—the highest loss in the region. While disparities in education and healthcare have lessened, income and gender gaps persist.
Low female labour participation and limited political representation are notable concerns, although recent legislative reforms reserving one-third of seats in legislatures for women may result in structural change.
The report also warns of a global stagnation in human development. The current pace is the slowest since 1990. The gap between low and very high HDI countries has widened for the fourth consecutive year, threatening the timelines of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).