What are civil defence districts, and how are they categorised in India?

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states to conduct civil defence drills on May 7 amid deteriorating ties with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. The exercise is being conducted under the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, and was announced by the MHA on May 2.

These drills will be conducted across 244 civil defence districts in the country. The last such drill was conducted in the run-up to the 1971 war.

What are civil defence districts in India?

Civil Defence districts are specially designated regions that act as key administrative hubs that facilitate civil defence preparedness. They are responsible for planning, executing, and improving emergency response actions such as air raid alerts and blackout drills. These districts coordinate resources, train civilians and volunteers, and help in facilitating multi-agency responses involving both government bodies and local communities.

Core functions of civil defence districts include:

- Conducting evacuation and blackout exercises

Also Read

- Training and deploying volunteers

- Coordinating efforts with civil defence wardens, home guards, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) members, police, and local authorities.

How are civil defence districts categorised?

India’s 244 civil defence districts are identified based on their strategic relevance and risk profile. The selection considers several factors:

- Districts in states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Jammu and Kashmir are prioritised due to their proximity to international borders.

- Highly populated urban centres are assessed for their vulnerability and evacuation complexity, making them more likely to be designated.

- Locations housing defence facilities, power plants, refineries, ports, and key communication systems are included.

What is a civil defence mock drill?

A civil defence mock drill is a preparedness exercise that evaluates how civilians and government systems handle emergencies. These exercises simulate authentic scenarios -- air raid sirens are activated, urban areas undergo blackouts, and civilians practice shelter protocols. The purpose of these drills is to minimise panic and prevent confusion by increasing awareness.

The MHA has directed each participating district and state to engage diverse personnel and volunteers:

-District authorities for coordination functions

-Home Guards and Civil Defence Wardens for field operations

-NCC, NSS, NYKS volunteers, and students for awareness campaigns and support activities

Following the exercise, all states and union territories must provide an 'Action Taken Report' that documents the event, identifies response deficiencies, and offers suggestions.

What is the purpose of the mock drill?

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the objectives of the mock drill are to:

-Prepare civilians, students, and others in civil defence methods for protection during a hostile attack.

-Verify the preparedness of the main and shadow control centres.

-Test the functionality of air raid warning systems.

-Activate and assess hotline and radio communication links with the Indian Air Force.

-Facilitate the early camouflage of essential plants and installations.

-Implement crash blackout protocols.

-Evaluate the deployment and effectiveness of wardens, firefighting teams, rescue units, and depot management.