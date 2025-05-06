Gujarat storm: IMD forecasts more rain, thunderstorms for next few days

Unseasonal thunderstorms and dust storms battered Gujarat on Monday night, killing 14 people and injuring 16 more in different districts. Significant damage and extensive disruption were caused by the strong Gujarat storm, which was unusual for this time of year and delivered disruption, strong winds, and heavy rainfall.

Over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has forecasted further thunderstorms, lightning, and wind gusts of up to 50 to 60 kmph throughout the state.

Gujarat is anticipated to see more moderate to heavy thunderstorms and rainfall after Monday, which is likely to continue till May 11, according to the weather department.

IMD weather update: Gujarat weather for the upcoming days

As per IMD, Tuesday (today) is predicted to see a hailstorm, and Wednesday is likely going to witness a severe thunderstorm with lightning, surface winds of 70 to 80 kmph, and moderate to heavy rainfall in numerous areas of the state.

The IMD added that Thursday is predicted to bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to the following locations like Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Botad, Chhota Udepur, Surat and Tapi, Bharuch, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath, Anand, Vadodara, and Narmada.

IMD issues alert for the National Capital, Delhi

An orange alert had been issued by the IMD for Monday, alerting locals to the possibility of thunderstorms and high surface winds of 40–50 kmph by late evening in the national capital.

According to the update, the temperatures are likely to stay below average for the next few days. After first issuing a yellow alert for Monday, the weather office changed it to an orange alert. Although there are no warnings for Wednesday, there is a chance of thunderstorms and very light to light rain in the capital.